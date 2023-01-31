 
President summons joint session of Parliament on Feb 8

By APP
January 31, 2023

ISLAMABAD: President Dr.Arif Alvi has summoned Joint Session of the Parliament at 3.00 p.m.on February 8 (Wednesday). The Parliament’s Joint Session has been summoned under Articles 48(1) and 54 (1) of the Constitution, a press release issued by the President’s Media Wing here on Monday said.

