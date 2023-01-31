President summons joint session of Parliament on Feb 8

QUETTA: In yet another terror incident in the restive province of Balochistan, at least one person was injured after...
JACOBABAD: Six people were killed while five others were injured in an inter-tribal clash in Jacobabad on...
JACOBABAD: Two dacoits were killed in a police encounter in district Kashmore-Kandhkot on Monday.Kashmore-Kandhkot SSP...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday released the schedule of countrywide...
ISLAMABAD: Another petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging the appointment of Mohsin Raza Naqvi...
PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday said that the government had drawn up a plan to present a...
Comments