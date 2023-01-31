Russia, Muslim capitals condemn Peshawar attack

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was informed about the Peshawar mosque terrorist attack in Russian Foreign Ministry historic headquarters Spiridonvoka during talks with his Russian counterpart.

Bilawal was holding extensive talks on bilateral interest with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Highly placed diplomatic sources told The News from Moscow that the foreign minister shared the information with his interlocutors who were forthcoming in condemning the incident and in expressing grief. Lavrov also called for global cooperation for elimination of terrorism. .

Riyadh, United Arab Emirates, Iran issued strongly worded condemnations and expressed solidarity with Islamabad. Meanwhile, the security of the diplomats and diplomatic facilities has been beefed up across the country including the federal capital. The diplomats have been directed to take utmost care and avoid undue movement.