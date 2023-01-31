Saad wins Faldo Series Pakistan title

LAHORE: Young Saad Habib emerged as the champion at the conclusion of the 12th Pakistan Junior Golf Championship on Sunday.

The three-day championship – Faldo Series Pakistan – held at the Rumanza Golf Course, DHA Multan, came to an end with 16-year-old Saad, of Rumanza Golf Club, emerging as the overall champion, having produced three rounds scores of 72, 67 and 74 – an aggregate of 213, three under par.

All through the three rounds, Saad came up with an outstanding display of skills. Saad got selected in the age bracket 16-18 years to represent the country at the Nick Faldo Finals to be held in Vietnam in March.

Syed Yashal Shah got selected in 18-21 years age group. His three rounds scores were 71, 71, 72 – a championship aggregate of 214, two under par. In age group 12-16, Shahmeer Majid will represent Pakistan.

Humna Amjad of PAF Skyview beat Parkha Ijaz (Defence Raya) by one stroke to earn the honour of representing Pakistan. Bushra Fatima was the best one in age group 12-16. This event was conducted under the guidance of Salman Abbasi of Rumanza Golf Club, who was the Tournament Director, and Malik Kamran of PGF.