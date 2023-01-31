District status sought for Tanawal tehsil

MANSEHRA: The chairmen of the village and neighbourhood councils have demanded the government to notify Tanawal as another district of the Hazara division.

“Tanawal is still backward and if the government wants to end the sense of deprivation of the people, it should notify it as a separate district,” Sajjad Ahmad, chairman, Pulrah Village Council, told a gathering in the Katara area on Monday.

The gathering was attended and addressed, among others, by the local elders and the chairmen of village councils of Perhana, Nawabzada Khurram Khan, and Sawan Mera, Mohammad Naveed Tanoli.

Sajjad said that the people of Tanawal were deprived of prosperity and development and government should give it district status.Speaking on the occasion, Nawabzada Khuram Khan said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government gave Tanawal a tehsil status which was a good omen but centuries-old sense of deprivation could only be ended if district status was notified for the area.

“We should be united for district status of our area and vote for such aspirants who could meet our demand,” he said.He said that the people of Tanawal well understand who was making false claims and who was sincerely working for the people’s rights and Tanawal district.

“Our struggle for the Tanawal district would continue until our demand is met,” he added.Chairman of Sawan Mera Village Council, Mohammad Naveed Tanoli said the government should notify the district status for Tanawal.

“Our unity is our strength which might pave the way for the creation of the Tanawal district,” he said.Khursheed Tanoli told the meeting that they were already in contact with different political parties to win their support for the Tanawal district creation.