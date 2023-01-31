RPO takes charge of office

Rawalpindi:The newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali took charge of his post here on Monday.

On arrival at the RPO, Rawalpindi, the contingent of police saluted the newly deployed officer. According to the police spokesman, RPO was also briefed by the branch in-charges about various issues and related responsibilities and crime situations.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Syed Khurram Ali said effective crackdown against criminal elements and the quality of public service delivery must be further improved. He said, “The doors of my office are always open for you in case of any problem.” He said, “The police martyrs are prideful assets and heroes of the nation.”