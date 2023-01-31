Rana Ayaz appointed CPO Gujranwala

LAHORE:The Punjab government has appointed SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem as CPO Gujranwala and a formal notification was issued in this regard. Rana Ayaz Saleem was earlier posted as SSP Telecommunication and Transport.

Rana Ayaz Saleem belongs to the 31st Common of the Police Service of Pakistan. He joined Police Service of Pakistan in 2004 as ASP, served as DPO Khanewal, Sahiwal, Nankana Sahib and Attock. He was also posted as SSP Admin and SSP Investigation Lahore, SP Model Town, Lahore and Sadar Faisalabad, SDPO Chiniot Circle Jhang, Defence Circle Lahore.