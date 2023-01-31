PEF providing free education to over 2.5m students

LAHORE:A 45-member delegation of the 32nd Senior Management Programme of the National Institute of Management, Karachi visited the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) head office here on Monday.

PEF Managing Director Manzar Javed Ali welcomed them and gave a detailed briefing on Foundation Assisted School, Education Voucher Scheme and New School Programme. PEF MD said that PEF was providing free and quality education to more than 2.5 million underprivileged students through education projects under public private partnership model. He said that through 7,000 partner schools in all the districts of the province, special attention was paid to the provision of quality education to male and female students as well as teachers' training and co-curricular activities so that the students become a good human being in national construction. PEF MD also briefed the delegation on the Roshan Thal project in detail.