Siraj asks nation to observe Kashmir Day with renewed zeal

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haq has appealed to the nation to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 with a renewed zeal and commitment for the occupied valley’s liberation. He said entire Pakistani nation is standing with Kashmiri brethren despite that Islamabad has surrendered Kashmir state to Modi regime. He said this while addressing a reception in honour of the leadership of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference at Mansoora Monday.

He said people of Pakistan must come out of their homes on Feb 5 to tell the Indian prime minister that we will never leave alone our Kashmiri brethren in their fight to get freedom from Indian yoke. “Pakistan is body and Kashmir is its soul. Kashmir is a matter of completion of Pakistan”.

He said JI had never supported giving provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan until first resolving the Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions, since it would ultimately weaken Islamabad's moral, legal and diplomatic stance on the Kashmir issue. He said Pakistan should facilitate Kashmiri leadership to raise the issue internationally instead of leaving it to Pakistani politicians and diplomats.

He condemned the bomb blast at Peshawar’s Mosque in the strongest words and termed it another barbaric and cruel inhuman act in the country's history, offering condolences to the families of martyrs and praying for the quick recovery of the injured.

He criticised the big raise in petroleum prices and demanded the government take it back. The inflation, he said, was the result of the government's ill-conceived economic policies. Instead of demanding sacrifices from the poor masses, he said the ruling elite should also make sacrifices this time. They, he added, would never agree to compromise on their protocols and luxury lifestyle on taxpayers’ money. He said the PDM, the PPP and the PTI failed to deliver and were exposed badly. He said the JI would put the country on right track if voted to power.