‘Complete screening of children key to treatment’

LAHORE:Complete screening of children is necessary to know the hereditary and viral infections among them and ensure the effective treatment as well. Physically strong children as healthy youth can play an effective role in economic development and stability of the country.

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar expressed these views while addressing the seminar about “Congenital Cytomegalovirus” and the effectiveness of maternal and child screening at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Monday.

On this occasion, infectious disease expert from USA Prof Mubeen Hussain Rathore made a special presence and informed the participants about the modern diagnostic methods and other technical aspects of the virus. In the seminar, Prof Ashraf Sultan, Prof M Shahid, Prof Faheem Afzal, MS LGH Dr Khalid bin Aslam, Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr Aftab Anwar, Dr Nadia Arshad, Dr Sonia Ayub and a large number of gynecologists and pediatrics participated from various public and private hospitals of the city.

Principal PGMI while welcoming infectious disease expert Dr Mubeen Hussain Rathore from University of Florida said that although the local doctors are fully skilled in terms of their abilities and professional skills, however, there are more opportunities available to learn from experts related to the health sector of developed countries. Medical experts said that complete check-up/screening of the mother and child after delivery is important for timely treatment of complications and diagnosis of various types of diseases and in this regard, increasing awareness among the gynecologists and pediatric doctors is appreciable.

At the end of the seminar, Principal PGMI/AMC/LGH presented the honorary shield to the special guest Prof Dr Mubeen Hussain Rathore.

open court: An open court was held in the office of Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi. Special Secretary Shoaib Jadoon was also present on this occasion. The petitioners presented their requests to the Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi. Provincial Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said that in the Department of Specialised Health Care and Medical Education, the applications of applicants are being heard on a priority basis on a daily basis through the open court.