IB’s ex-DG Masood Sharif passes away

KARAK: Former director general of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Masood
Sharif Khan Khattak died from cardiac arrest here on Sunday.
His funeral prayer will be offered today (Monday) at his ancestral graveyard Biland Kalla in Karak.
He is survived by a widow, a son and two daughters to mourn his death.
He was the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from 1992-1993 and director general of IB from 1993-1996 during the tenure of the Pakistan People’s Party. He also served as provincial vice president of PPP from 1999-2008.
In the 2002 general election, he lost to Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal candidate Maulana Shah Abdul
Aziz. He quit PPP in 2007 to protest the alleged political settlement of his party
with the then military dictator General Pervez
Musharraf.
Before the 2018 general election, he had joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but soon left.
PESHAWAR: University of Malakand has made significant progress in teaching and research and has earned great...
PESHAWAR: Javed Ahmed Khan, in-charge of NADRA Swift Registration Centre at Sararogha in South Waziristan, died after...
MANSEHRA: Tehreek-i-Suba Hazara Convener Mushtaq Khan on Sunday demanded the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan...
BARA: A resident of the Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district said on Sunday the Counter Terrorism Department had...
LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that all possible measures will be taken for timely...
NOWSHERA: The police here on Sunday arrested four robbers, including a proclaimed offender, and recovered arms from...
Comments