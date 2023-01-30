IB’s ex-DG Masood Sharif passes away

KARAK: Former director general of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Masood

Sharif Khan Khattak died from cardiac arrest here on Sunday.

His funeral prayer will be offered today (Monday) at his ancestral graveyard Biland Kalla in Karak.

He is survived by a widow, a son and two daughters to mourn his death.

He was the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from 1992-1993 and director general of IB from 1993-1996 during the tenure of the Pakistan People’s Party. He also served as provincial vice president of PPP from 1999-2008.

In the 2002 general election, he lost to Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal candidate Maulana Shah Abdul

Aziz. He quit PPP in 2007 to protest the alleged political settlement of his party

with the then military dictator General Pervez

Musharraf.

Before the 2018 general election, he had joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but soon left.