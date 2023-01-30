Audio leak reveals...: Religious affairs minister joined panel to fail woman officer

ISLAMABAD: The appointment of Director and Director General of Haj in the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs became a mystery as both times in the written exam and interview of DG Haj, the female candidate of Audit and Account Group was not only successful but also got the first position.

Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor is against the appointment of a female officer and has joined the interview panel to block appointment of a female officer.

The process of appointment of Director General and Director of Haj in Ministry of Religious Affairs could not be completed even after almost two months. Tests and interviews started in September for the posts that fell vacant on November 30. Twenty grade 20 officers appeared for the written exam for the post of DG Haj.

Officer Saima Saba of Audit and Accounts Group was declared successful with 71 marks and Amjad Khan of Officer Management Group was declared successful with 61 marks.

According to the documents received by Geo News, the Prime Minister’s Office was told about the successful candidates but the ministry sought permission to retake the exam as a female candidate stood first in the process but the Establishment Division rejected the demand.

Reportedly, the minister, according to the sources of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, joined the interview panel and failed both the candidates. He reportedly confused the female officer during the 48-minute interview.

Saima Saba, the candidate who got record marks, was rejected by giving zero marks.

The alleged audio of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Abdul Shakoor and the female candidate came to light.

In this regard, Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor said that the female officer committed an illegal act by recording the interview and an inquiry will be conducted in this regard.

He said that Islam is a religion that honors women, so how he or any other person can have any prejudice against a woman.