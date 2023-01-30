Free eye camp for flood victims held in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A two-day free eye camp was organised for flood victims in Kot Diji, Khairpur. The free eye camp was organised with the support of a charity organisation and the Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Science.
A doctor said about 100 free operations were performed with modern equipments, adding that due to the floods, many people belonging to different areas of Khairpur suffered from various eye diseases.
