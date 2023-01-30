 
close
Monday January 30, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Free eye camp for flood victims held in Khairpur

By Our Correspondent
January 30, 2023

SUKKUR: A two-day free eye camp was organised for flood victims in Kot Diji, Khairpur. The free eye camp was organised with the support of a charity organisation and the Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Science.

A doctor said about 100 free operations were performed with modern equipments, adding that due to the floods, many people belonging to different areas of Khairpur suffered from various eye diseases.

Comments