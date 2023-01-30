Hamid appointed Honorary Professor at NCA

LAHORE:National College of Arts (NCA) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Murtaza Jafari announced the appointment of Ustad Hamid Ali Khan as Honorary Professor in NCA Musicology Department in recognition of his services at the national and international level.
He made this announcement during alumni dinner held at NCA on Saturday night. A large number of alumni and senior faculty members of NCA attended the dinner. Ustad Hamid Ali Khan along with his son also performed on the occasion. Ustad Hamid Ali Khan thanked Prof Dr Murtaza Jafari for giving him honorary professorship.
