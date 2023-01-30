‘Primary angioplasty facility to be provided in all hospitals’

LAHORE:The Punjab government has taken a big decision to provide relief to patients suffering from heart diseases by taking initiatives to provide 24/7 primary angioplasty facility to patients in all heart hospitals of Punjab.

In this regard, an important meeting was held under the supervision of Punjab Minister Health Dr Javaid Akram in Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Sunday.

Secretary Health Punjab Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Khalid Parvez, Deputy Secretary Dr Ayesha, CEO Punjab Institute of Cardiology Prof Dr Bilal Mohi ud din, Executive Director Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology Prof Dr Anjam Jalal, MD Children's Hospital Lahore Prof Dr M Salim, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Amjad, MS PIC Dr Tahaseen, Zubair Akram from Pakistan Society of Interventional Cardiology and administration of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, MS PIC Bahawalpur, Principal DG Khan Medical College, Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz and other officers participated in the meeting.

Dr Javaid Akram made a detailed review of the measures to provide 24/7 facility of primary angioplasty to the patients suffering from heart diseases during the meeting. The officers concerned gave a detailed briefing to the Provincial Health Minister in this regard.

Provincial Health Minister said that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in the first cabinet meeting has already approved the provision of 24/7 primary angioplasty facility to heart patients.