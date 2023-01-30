Iran condemns drone attack on Isfahan defence site

TEHRAN: Iran on Sunday condemned a “cowardly” night-time drone attack that targeted a defence ministry site, at a time of high tensions over its nuclear programme and Russia´s war in Ukraine.

An anti-aircraft system destroyed one drone and two others exploded, the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties and only minor damage to the site in the central province of Isfahan. “This cowardly act was carried out today as part of the efforts made by enemies of the Iranian nation in recent months to make the Islamic republic insecure,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a press conference with his visiting Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

“Such measures cannot affect the will and intention of our specialists for peaceful nuclear developments,” he added. A fireball lit up the night sky in video footage widely shared on social media and published by Iranian state media, with people outside seen running and emergency service vehicles speeding towards the site.

The defence ministry described the attack as “unsuccessful”, saying it was carried out “on one of the workshop complexes of the ministry”, according to state news agency IRNA. “The attack, which occurred at around 11:30 pm (2000 GMT) on Saturday, did not cause any disruption to the operation of the complex,” it said.

Authorities did not elaborate on activities at the site, but IRNA said the strike had targeted “an ammunition manufacturing plant”. The agency added that “one of the quadcopters used in the attack, which suffered less damage during the confrontation operation, was handed over to the security forces stationed in the complex”.