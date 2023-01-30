‘Robber’ killed, five others held with injuries after shootouts

A suspected robber was killed and five others were arrested in an injured condition after separate encounters with the police in different parts of the city on Sunday.

According to details, a suspected robber was killed during an exchange of fire with the police in the Orangi Town area. Police said that one robber was arrested in an injured state but his accomplice managed to flee during an exchange of fire in MPR Colony.

The injured robber was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where he succumbed to his injuries. He was later taken to the morgue for identification. Police also seized his weapon and impounded his motorbike. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.

Separately, two suspected robbers were arrested in an injured condition after an encounter with the police on Mirza Adam Khan Road in the Niazi Colony area of Lyari. They were taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), where they were identified as 21-year-old Ashfaq, son of Abdul Ghafoor, and 22-year-old Abdullah, son of Abdul Sadiq. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.

Similarly, one more robber was arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with the police in the Dalmia locality. The injured robber was identified as 35-year-old Ameer Buksh, son of Imdad Hussain. He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. An investigation is under way

Moreover, police arrested a suspect involved in street crime and robberies during an encounter near Andaleeb Chowk on Super Highway within the limits of the Sachal police station. The injured robber was identified as Zubair, son of Ayub. He was taken to ASH.

Another suspected robber was arrested in an injured condition during an exchange of fire with the police in the Baldia Town area. He was taken to the CHK, where he was identified as 25-year-old Mujeeb, son of Saeed Khan.