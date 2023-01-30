Diabetistan

According to a report by the International Diabetes Federation, as of 2021, Pakistan had the third highest population of diabetics in the world. The report estimates that there are 33 million Pakistani adults living with diabetes and only India and China have more people suffering from this disease.

This is an alarming situation. Our increasing consumption of junk and fast food, and our increasingly sedentary lives are killing us. Schools and colleges should place a greater emphasis on physical activities and ban sodas and other junk food from their canteens.

Aqsa Naseer

Islamabad