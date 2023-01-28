G20 moot coming to held Kashmir. Twitter

SRINAGAR: Indian Ilegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is all set to host G20 meeting in May, 2023, at summer capital in held Srinagar. Despite winter season, the Indian administration is making advance arrangements, repairing major roads, and drainage system, by passing directions for beautification, plants for parks and wall painting, reports foreign media.

Over 200 meetings will be held in more than 50 cities across 32 different work streams.

In the year 1999, G20 was formed as a forum of finance ministers to discuss global economic & financial issues.

The forum was upgraded to the level of Heads of States for international cooperation in view of global economic crisis. The agenda was also expanded to include trade, climate change, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment and an important chapter which is corruption.

The G20 forum represents around 85 percent of global GDP, over 75 percent of trade being Saudi Arabia, Germany, Canada & France as members and two thirds of population being India, China, Indonesia & US as its members.

The India’s special guest countries are Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE.

The International Organizations invitees are the United Nation, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Health Organization, World Trade Organization, ILO, FSB, OECD, ASEAN Chair, ISA, etc.

The Founder & Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum pointed out the decisive action on climate case for renewable, its contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem, digital public infrastructure and other issues of international importance.