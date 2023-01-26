AJK president urges EU’s effective role to stop HR violations in IIOJ&K

BRUSSELS: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the international community, especially the European Union, should take notice of the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He expressed these views while briefing the European Parliamentarians about the latest situation in the held territory. Member European Parliament Hannes Heide, Member Belgian Parliament Latifa Ait Baala, MP and the chairman of human rights committee Willy Fautre and other members of Parliament were present.

The president said that aggravating human rights violations merit urgent attention of the world community, especially the member countries of the European Union should come forward and play their due role to address the long-drawn conflict that has been a major cause of conflict, bloodshed and violence in the region.

Referring to the discovery of anonymous mass graves in northwestern areas of Kashmir including Uri, he said that the European Parliament passed Baroness Emma Nicholson’s Report on Kashmir by an overwhelming majority. Similarly, he said, the United Nations Commission on Human Rights had also issued a scathing report on the violation of human rights by Indian forces in IIOJ&K in 2018 and 2019.

Chaudhry further said that the people of Occupied Kashmir were facing a difficult situation due to the immense increase in the incidents of state-sponsored violence.