British parliamentarians condemn HR violations in IIOJ&K

Muzaffarabad: British Parliamentarians reiterated their support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination and condemned the violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

An extraordinary meeting at the Parliament House here Thursday was attended by President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and 50 Parliamentarians including Richard Burgon, Dr Rosena Allin Khan, Khalid Mahmood, McDonald, Baroness Gohir, Imran Hussain MP, Steve Baker MP, John Spellar, Afzal Khan, Paul Bristow, Naz Shah, Debbie Abrahams, Lord Qurban Hussain, Lord Wajid Khan and several other dignitaries. On this occasion, the AJK president briefed the British lawmakers about the latest situation in the Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and sought their proactive role to stop the bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris.

Reminding Britain of its legal and moral obligations to settle the long-running dispute, Barrister Chaudhry said that it was incumbent on Great Britain to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

The president said that he was happy to see so many British MPs in the House of Commons have declared their support for the right of self-determination of the Kashmiris. Referring to the rising tides of xenophobia and hate crimes in India, the president said: "Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Untouchables, Dalits and other minorities are being mistreated in India. The international community must take notice of the growing intolerance within Indian society and stop the persecution of minorities.”

Barrister Chaudhry further said that the Indian government has imposed a ban on the BBC documentary that took the lid off the crimes Modi committed against Muslims in Gujrat. He said the documentary was an indictment of Modi which amply demonstrated how callously the minorities were being treated in Modi's India.

The British Parliamentarians assured their full support and vowed to raise the issue of Kashmir at every forum. The lawmakers said that they would discuss the Kashmir issue at the highest fora besides raising the plight of Kashmiris' at the government level. "We will raise our voice to end rights violations in the region besides seeking a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue", they said, adding that they would draw the attention of the British Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary towards the resolution of the Kashmir issue and the ongoing atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir. They also appreciated Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry’s relentless efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at the global level.