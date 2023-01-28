Fawad files bail plea in sedition case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry filed a post-arrest bail plea in the district and sessions court in a sedition case filed against him for hurling threats at the officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and their families.
The development comes as a judicial magistrate in the federal capital sent the former information minister to the Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand after rejecting a prosecution plea for extension in physical remand of Mr Chaudhry.
Earlier, the counsel for the PTI leader moved the court of Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja for post-arrest bail. However, the judge refused to hear the case, saying it did not fall under his jurisdiction.
