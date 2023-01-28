Jansher Khan calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif appreciated the contributions to Pakistan squash made by Jansher Khan, who called on him on Friday.

“The government is making an all-effort to popularise sports among youth. We hope that the country's youth will eagerly pursue sports and attain excellence in the field by bringing laurels for the country. Pakistan is proud of champions like you.”

Jansher thanked the Prime Minister for his kind words.