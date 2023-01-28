ETPB approves maintenance of temples, Gurdwaras

LAHORE:The maintenance and repair work several temples and Gurdwaras was approved in the 350th meeting of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) held under the chairmanship of the Chairman ETPB Habib-ur-Rahman Gilani on Friday.
The representatives of Hindus, Sikhs and board officers from across the country participated in the meeting. It was approved in the meeting that the maintenance and repair work would be started at Katas Raj Mandir Chakwal, Gurdwara Rohri Sahib, Gurdwara Bhai Lalu Di Khoi, Gurdwara Chakki Sahib Gujranwala and Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal.
The chairman also gave instructions to complete the ongoing development projects in temples and Gurdwaras across the country as early as possible. The board members appreciated the development initiatives of Trust Board. The meeting recommended that religious tourism would be promoted and a tour guide to be recruit on internship.
LAHORE: CIA Chuhng arrested four thieves and recovered Rs7 million cash and other valuables from their possession.The...
LAHORE:Security of the City, including religious places, markets and sensitive installations remained highly tight on...
LAHORE:Punjab University Examinations Department declared the results of various examinations on Friday.According to...
LAHORE:The UVAS Institute of Continuing Education and Extension organised the first Extension Leadership Development...
Islamabad:All Pakistan Tenure Track Association , a representative body of TTS faculty across Pakistan, on Friday...
LAHORE:Minister of Energy Senator Dr Musadik Malik inaugurated gas transmission project in District Hafizabad.Special...
Comments