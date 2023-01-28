ETPB approves maintenance of temples, Gurdwaras

LAHORE:The maintenance and repair work several temples and Gurdwaras was approved in the 350th meeting of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) held under the chairmanship of the Chairman ETPB Habib-ur-Rahman Gilani on Friday.

The representatives of Hindus, Sikhs and board officers from across the country participated in the meeting. It was approved in the meeting that the maintenance and repair work would be started at Katas Raj Mandir Chakwal, Gurdwara Rohri Sahib, Gurdwara Bhai Lalu Di Khoi, Gurdwara Chakki Sahib Gujranwala and Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal.

The chairman also gave instructions to complete the ongoing development projects in temples and Gurdwaras across the country as early as possible. The board members appreciated the development initiatives of Trust Board. The meeting recommended that religious tourism would be promoted and a tour guide to be recruit on internship.