Over 60,000 flowers on display as marigold festival opens at Frere Hall

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday inaugurated the Third Marigold Festival at the Frere Hall.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman the three-day festival would continue till January 29 in which more than 60,000 flowers of different colours would be displayed. He requested the citizens to visit the festival with their families and see the flowers on display.

Tessori said the citizens had been suffering a lot due to the lack of electricity, water, and gas, adding that street crime was becoming commoner in the city. The marigold festival would add to the splendor of the city and the citizens would enjoy it. He said he was trying to resolve the problems with all his energies. “Everyone should take responsibility and improve the city.”

Talking to media at the inauguration ceremony, the governor said that the demands of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) regarding the local government polls were legitimate, adding that the voter turnout was negligible.

As per the mandate in the local government polls, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the Karachi mayor should be from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and deputy mayor from the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI). The PPP had proved to be the biggest party in Karachi; therefore, the mayorship was its right.

The minister said the JI should now admit that the citizens of Karachi had given a decision in favour of the PPP and it was important for everyone to respect the opinion of the people. The people were aware that the general elections were near and only the party that would serve the citizens in a right manner could win the general elections, he remarked. He said the Sindh government had written a letter to the election commission about the delimitation of constituencies, but we had to listen to the commission and hold the LG elections.