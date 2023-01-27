Rabbani terms Fawad’s arrest unwarranted

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has termed the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry under section 124A, PPC, 1860 for sedition as unwarranted. He said his Private Members Bill for deletion of Section 124A, PPC, 1860, was passed by the Senate of Pakistan on 9th of July, 2021, but the said Bill has deliberately been lost in the National Assembly.

“It is a matter of history that charges of treason and sedition are only levelled against politicians and civilians,” he said while terming the arrest of Fawad as unwarranted in a statement Thursday.

The former chairman Senate said it was a matter of fact that the Lahore High Court had quashed the proceedings of Special Court in the matter of high treason charges under Article 6 of the Constitution, 1973, against Pervez Musharraf. “The government is better advised to refrain from prosecuting under such sections.”

He said the government should also on its own take notice of the Private Members Bill for the deletion of Section 124A, PPC, which is lying dormant in the National Assembly.