PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on January 26, 2023. PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman held consultations on political and economic situation of the country on Thursday.

They also deliberated upon formulation of future political strategy of the coalition partners.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Economic and Political Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq also participated in the meeting.

It was the second meeting of Asif Ali Zardari with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. On Wednesday, their meeting had focused on the country’s economic situation.

On Thursday, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the political situation of the country in the face of elections of provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to sources, consultations were also held in the meeting on mini-budget and measures to bring the country’s economy out of crisis.

Sources said there was a consensus in the meeting to put minimum economic burden on the people.