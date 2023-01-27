Intercollegiate competitions held

Islamabad : Islamabad Model College for Girls, (Postgraduate), F-10/2 hosted Inter Collegiate Drama, Self-Grooming and Computer Poster Designing Competition. Prof. Sohaila Ansari graced the programme as the chief guest.

The Principal Prof. Sabah Faisal presided over the event. The judges for the English Drama Competition included Amina Ayaz, Waqas Shahzad, Rahima Khan (makeup artist) and Sadaf Raja (makeup artist) were the judges for the Self-Grooming Competition. Nusrat Mubeen and Zaka Akbar were judges for Computer Poster Designing Competition.

Students from 15 colleges inclusive of the host college participated with noticeable zeal and zest. In the English Drama contest; Shumail and group from IMCG (Postgraduate), F-10/2, stood first. Second prize was grabbed by Minahil and group from IMCG (Margalla), F-7/4 and third prize was received by Noor-ul-Ain and group from IMCG (Postgraduate), F-7/2.

Self-Grooming Competition 1st prize was secured by Kalsoom from IMCG, (Margalla), F-7/4, 2nd prize was clutched by Asia from IMCG (Postgraduate) F-7/4, 3rd prize was secured by Momina Masood from IMCG, (Postgraduate) F-10/2.

In Computer Poster Designing Contest; 1st prize was grabbed by Fatima Habib from IMCG (Postgraduate), F-10/2; 2nd prize was won by Momina Nasir from ICG, (Postgraduate), F-6/2; 3rd from prize was secured by Tania Akbar from FG College Home Economics for Girls, F-11/3. The prizes were distributed to the winners by chief guest, Principal Prof. Sabah Faisal and council incharge. The bouquets and college souvenirs were presented to the chief guest and judges.