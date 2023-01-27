Two new bus services to be launched in Islamabad

By Our correspondent

Islamabad : Two new bus services—Purple Line and Silver Line—would be launched soon with additional benefits for students and senior citizens of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to the information shared by the office of the CDA chairman, the Purple Line bus service would be launched on IJP Road while Silver Line would operate on Tramri Road. The Blue Line bus service would also be extended to Rawat to facilitate the commuters.

The students will have to pay only 50% of the fare while people above 60 years of age and children below 10 years will enjoy free rides in both bus services.

The people living in the areas close to IJP Road—Pirwadhai, Khyaban-e-Sir Syed, Dhoke Najju, New Katarian, Dina, Pindora, Shamsabad, and I-9, I-10 and I-11 sectors—would greatly benefit from Purple Line bus service.

The details showed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had issued directives in November last year to provide state-of-the-art bus service to those areas where Metro Bus Service was not operating. The civic agency then made a plan that was duly approved by the office of the prime minister. The paperwork is already completed and modalities will be sorted out in the next few weeks to pave the way for the launch of these bus services in the next few months.

The initial plan showed that some 300 new buses would be purchased for these new bus services. The civic agency is also likely to contact again with China to buy new buses.

An official said “The launch of two new bus services is part of the efforts being made to provide a modern transport system to the people at highly affordable prices. These services will cover those areas where Metro Bus service is currently not operating.”