Bellingham ‘irreplaceable’: Kehl

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl on Wednesday said the club wants to hold onto English teen star Jude Bellingham "for a long time".

Bellingham, 19, has already captained Dortmund, and an impressive World Cup in Qatar has several of Europe´s biggest clubs queueing up to secure his services.

Speaking with Sky Germany, Kehl said "there have been no inquiries at the moment" for the "irreplaceable" midfielder.

"If you saw him last weekend, with the focus and the passion that he has on the pitch (you´d see) that he is irreplaceable for us at the moment." Kehl said that Dortmund hope to keep Bellingham, but could not promise he will stay.