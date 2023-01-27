1,325 bags of flour seized

LAHORE:District administration confiscated 1,325 bags of 10kg flour each here on Thursday. Officials said the action was taken by AC Raiwind on the direction of DC Lahore Muhammad Ali. Assistant Commissioner Hamid Rasheed along with food department officials seized 1,325 bags of flour which were hoarded in a godown. An FIR was also registered against responsible. DC said that the officers of the district administration Lahore sealed several shops under its anti-smog campaign in Tehsil Cantt, Shalimar, City, Raiwind and Model Town. DC Lahore said that the anti-smog drive would continue and action would be taken against violating the shop/business closing timing notified by the govt.