1,325 bags of flour seized

LAHORE:District administration confiscated 1,325 bags of 10kg flour each here on Thursday. Officials said the action was taken by AC Raiwind on the direction of DC Lahore Muhammad Ali. Assistant Commissioner Hamid Rasheed along with food department officials seized 1,325 bags of flour which were hoarded in a godown. An FIR was also registered against responsible. DC said that the officers of the district administration Lahore sealed several shops under its anti-smog campaign in Tehsil Cantt, Shalimar, City, Raiwind and Model Town. DC Lahore said that the anti-smog drive would continue and action would be taken against violating the shop/business closing timing notified by the govt.
LAHORE:The Fifth Annual Lahori Gur Mela 2023 is going to start here from tomorrow , under the auspices of Agri...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company saved around Rs25 million of national exchequer by repairing small and large...
LAHORE:Police arrested three drug-pushers and recovered 2.800kg opium from their possession. The accused were...
Short-story writer and novelist Ume Amara. — Photo by authorLahore: Ume Amara, short-story writer and novelist,...
LAHORE Punjab Inspector General Police Dr Usman Anwar has said that the Punjab Police will fully cooperate with Iraqi...
LAHORE:The newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor of University of Okara ProfDr Sajid Rashid has stressed the need of...
Comments