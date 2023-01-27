Two cops, their sister torture maid

LAHORE:A 13-year-old maid was subjected to severe torture by two policemen and their sister in their house in the South Cantt area on Thursday.

Police registered a case against the SI Nadim Khalid, his brother SI Akmal Khalid and their sister Afshan. The victim identified as Maryam had been serving as a maid in the house of the accused for the last nine months. On the day of the incident, the victim's parents came to see their daughter but the house inmates did not allow them to meet their daughter. On which the girl's mother Nasreen raised hue and cry. As a result, the house inmates took them inside the house. The parents found their daughter with serious burns. Maryam told her parents that Afshan and her brothers Nadim and Akmal had tortured and set her on fire. Both Nadim and Akmal served as SI in police department. The injured girl was shifted to the hospital. Police failed to arrest the accused.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from IG police and directed that the accused persons should be brought to justice. The girl should be provided with the best treatment facilities, he added. Meanwhile, the police registered a case and raids were conducted to arrest the accused persons.

Man found dead: A 55-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Naulakha police on Thursday. Police said that the man yet to be identified, might have died of cardiac seizure. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Prisoner dies: A 32-year-old prisoner died in Camp Jail on Thursday. The deceased identified as Haseeb was convicted in a robbery case. On the day of the incident, his condition went serious. He was shifted to hospital where he died. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Five injured: Around five persons were injured in two different incidents of fire here Thursday. Reportedly, fire erupted in an oil depot near Kala Khatai Road, Shahdara. Resultantly, three persons received burn injuries. Fire-fighters doused the fire. The other incident was reported in a burger shop situated at Swami Nagar. Reportedly, the fire erupted when a cylinder exploded with a big bang. Two persons were injured in the accident.

BOY ASSAULTED: A 13-year-old boy was assaulted in Wahdat Colony on Thursday. According to the victim’s family, he left his home to bring Roti. When he did not return, the family searched for him.

A family member heard him screaming in a park. They rushed to the spot and found the suspect Afran Farhan assaulting him. The family alerted police. Police arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

ACCIDENTS: Around four people died, whereas 1,105 injured in 1,059 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 551 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 554 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.