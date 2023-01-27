Schools told to start day at 8:30am

The Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions Sindh on Thursday told private school owners to start the day at their institutions at 8:30am due to the severe cold in the province.

According to the notification, the decision has been taken in accordance with the steering committee’s schedule. The notification will remain operative until March 31. All the school owners and administrators have been instructed to strictly follow the rule so that students can continue their studies normally.

The Sindh School Education & Literacy Department has also notified that the headmasters of the state-run schools in the province will start the day at the public institutions at 8:30am as well.