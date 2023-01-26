PTI Chief Imran Khan addressing the nation from his residence in Lahore's Zaman Park on January 25, 2023. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

LAHORE: Urging the legal fraternity and judiciary to play their due role in the current situation, PTI Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday strongly condemned the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry and said those who did not present him before the court must be held accountable.

In his address to the nation after the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry, Imran said efforts were on to arrest and silence him. He said the country’s future seemed bleak the way rulers were leading it.

Realising the gravity of situation, he urged the nation to rise. Imran said he did not fear death or detention because he had seen death very close. He said the people of Pakistan were the true heirs of its legacy adding that the country needed to be run under the principle of justice, which was also the base of the Medina state.

Imran said Fawad was arrested for using the word Munshi, which was not a crime and added that those who did not present him before the court must be held accountable for this violation of law. In order to alleviate poverty from the country, justice must prevail, he said.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan telephoned Fawad’s wife and inquired about the family. He expressed solidarity with the family and lauded Fawad’s role for the party.

Also, the PTI workers held demonstrations against the Election Commission of Pakistan and appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Chief Minister.

By night, a large number of PTI workers gathered outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to bar any police raid to arrest the PTI chairman.

PTI senior leader Farrukh Habib also tried to block the vehicle that was carrying Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad at the toll plaza on the Motorway.

Security personnel dragged Farrukh Habib away, who was shouting for justice for Fawad and demanding the security personnel to present him before the court.