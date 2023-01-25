 
Wednesday January 25, 2023
Imran Khan addresses press conference after Fawad Chaudhry's arrest

By Web Desk
January 25, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is addressing a press conference after his party's senior leader, Fawad Chaudhry, was arrested for threatening members of a state institution.

More to follow...