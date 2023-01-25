PTI stages demos against ECP, Naqvi

LAHORE: On the call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, PTI workers staged protests in different parts of Punjab against the Election Commission of Pakistan and caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

A large number of PTI supporters participated in the protests against the alleged partial behaviour of the ECP and conspiracy hatched by the PDM against Imran Khan’s government.

Holding banners, placards and party flags, the PTI supporters chanted slogans against the PDM government as well as the ECP besides demanding removal of Naqvi from the CM’s office.

Under the aegis of the PTI Central Punjab, a demonstration was held at the PMG Chowk in which senior party leaders, including Senator Azam Swati, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Aslam Iqbal, Zubair Niazi, Mehmoodur Rasheed and others participated.

The PTI leaders termed the appointment of Naqvi a plot to rig the polls. They held the view that Naqvi was the key man behind the regime change conspiracy.

The PTI leadership stated that Naqvi was a blue-eyed boy of Asif Ali Zardari and under him, fair elections were not possible. They termed the ECP a tool in the PMLN’s hands and grilled Speaker National Assembly Pervez Ashraf for making a mockery of rules and procedures.

Expressing the resolve to rid Punjab of a selected figure like Mohsin Naqvi, the PTI leaders said the PDM parties would face an unprecedented defeat in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, senior PTI leader Ch Fawad Hussain, while talking to the media outside Zaman Park on Tuesday, said the Punjab governor was committing a violation of Article 6 while not giving the date of elections and warned this could even take him to the gallows as per the clauses mentioned in the Constitution. He said most of National Assembly seats were vacant now and urged the judiciary to play its role. Hammad Azhar slammed the chief election commissioner for “serving as a clerk”.