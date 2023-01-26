Free eye camp held in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: People from across the district suffering from eye diseases thronged the District Headquarters Hospital to receive free treatment at an eye camp arranged by the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) here on Wednesday.

The company organized the three-day free eye and surgical camp with the support of the district administration under its corporate social responsibility fund.

An official of the administration said on the first day, a large number of people from urban and rural areas visited the camp and got examined by the health experts.

He said that along with free medical examination, other facilities including the provision of free medicines and glasses and surgeries would be ensured for those suffering from eye ailments.

The official asked the people to avail free treatment by bringing their computerized national identity cards with them to the camp.