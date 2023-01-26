Marigold Festival to kick off at Frere Hall tomorrow

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will hold a three-day marigold exhibition at the Frere Hall from Friday, January 27, till Sunday, January 29. Entry to the exhibition would be free for all citizens. KMC Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman reviewed the arrangements for the Third Marigold Festival on Wednesday.

He said speedy work was going to restore the lights and colours of Karachi and the KMC was trying to improve the infrastructure of the city. "From January 27, a three-day Marigold Festival will be held at the Frere Hall, in which more than 60,000 flowers of different colours will be displayed," he said.

KMC Parks Director General Junaidullah Khan and other relevant officers were present at the meeting. Dr Rehman said the marigold festival had now become a tradition of Karachi and citizens took keen interest in the display of winter flowers. He added that marigold flowers held religious significance in neighbouring countries and they were rare in Pakistan.

Calling flowers a beautiful gift of nature, he called for taking care of flowers and trees. Flowers were a symbol of hope, and plants and trees played a central role in making the city’s atmosphere pleasant, he said.

He requested the citizens to visit the festival with their families and see colourful flowers on display. He directed the parks director general to take steps to make the festival a success. The KMC administrator also lauded the park workers, saying their continuous hard work was paying off.