Four children die in Quetta gas explosion

QUETTA: Four children of a family were killed and two women were injured following explosion due to gas leakage in Kharotabad locality here on Wednesday.
The explosion took place when a match was lit to start fire on Wednesday morning which instantly caused an explosion due to gas leakage. The incident left four children dead while two women were also injured in the incident at Badezai Town of Kharotabad, Quetta.
In another gas leakage explosion in Bolan Town of Quetta’s Sariab area on Tuesday night, Sub-Inspector Shabbir Hussain Gujjar of Police Station Shalkot died. Four people were also suffocated to death in Jaan Mohammad Road area of Quetta.
