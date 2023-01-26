Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that a westerly wave was still persisting and affecting Kashmir/adjoining areas. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy with chances of light rain (snowfall over the hills) at few places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Dir, Drosh, Malam Jabba, Mir Khani, Saidu Sharif, Kalam, Chitral, Murree, Sialkot Airport, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta and Skardu while snowfall was recorded at Drosh, Mir Khani, Malam Jabba, Kalam, Chitral, Dir, Murree, Skardu and Astor. Wednesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -12°C while in Lahore it was 08.8°C and maximum was 18.2°C.
ISLAMABAD: The concerned authorities of the National Assembly and Senate Secretariat have been able to fix the fault...
ISLAMABAD: Following the arrest of PTI senior leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and...
KARACHI: The Drug Availability Committee of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has proposed the import of...
PESHAWAR: Four people were killed and two others were wounded in an exchange of fire between two rival groups in...
LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi held a meting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and on Wednesday night. The meeting took...
BRUSSELS: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the international...
Comments