Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was still persisting and affecting Kashmir/adjoining areas. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy with chances of light rain (snowfall over the hills) at few places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Dir, Drosh, Malam Jabba, Mir Khani, Saidu Sharif, Kalam, Chitral, Murree, Sialkot Airport, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta and Skardu while snowfall was recorded at Drosh, Mir Khani, Malam Jabba, Kalam, Chitral, Dir, Murree, Skardu and Astor. Wednesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -12°C while in Lahore it was 08.8°C and maximum was 18.2°C.