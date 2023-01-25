Lahore school bullying: Five girls, including complainant, suspended

LAHORE: The private school in DHA on Tuesday suspended five girls including the complainant from school following the beating incident.
According to police sources, the school administration was not cooperating with them and did not provide the CCTV footage of the incident to the investigation officer, though statements of four eyewitnesses were recorded, reported local media. The Punjab Education Department had formed a committee to probe the matter of seven named suspects in the case including principal, canteen workers of the school.
