738 HR violations reported in Sindh

SUKKUR: As many as 738 cases of human rights violation were reported in Sindh from 2021 to 2022, the Sindh Human Rights Commission reported in its seventh annual report on Tuesday.

The Chairperson Sindh Human Rights Commission Justice (retd) Majida Rizvi highlighted the important points of the report during the launch of Sindh Human Rights Commission report 2021 to 2022 in a local hotel. According to the annual report, 738 complaints related to human rights violations were received from 28 districts of the province. The Commission took action over 251 case on the basis of electronic, print media and alerts from NGOs, civil society and focal persons, whereas 487 complaints were entertained by the Commission.

In addition to complaint handling, the Commission also conducted several field visits, arranged public hearings, conducted legislative reviews on a number of laws pertaining to human rights violations, recommended new laws, conducted research on emerging trends of rights violations, especially in the context of countering violent extremism (CVE), and conducted trainings of government officials on GSP+ and CVE, as well as Hindu Marriage Laws throughout the province. Lately, the Commission has recommended Sindh Minority Commission Bill and Sindh Compensation for the Civilians Victims of Terrorism Bill which have been approved by the Home Ministry.

The Commission also successfully collaborated with a number of civil society organizations, including Aurat Foundation, Legal Aid Society, Community World Service Asia, and TDEA FAFEN. These partnerships were instrumental in achieving the Commission’s goals and objectives, and were widely recognized as being successful.