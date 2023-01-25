Usman takes charge as IG

LAHORE:The new chief of Punjab police, Dr Usman Anwar, has taken charge of his post. On his arrival at the Central Police Office, police squad presented salutations to him on Tuesday. Senior police welcomed the IG at CPO. After the salutation ceremony, Dr Usman Anwar met the Additional IGs and DIGs in his office. While sharing his policy priorities with the media, Dr Usman said according to the instructions of the caretaker government and Election Commission, conducting fully transparent, impartial and free elections in the province is his first priority. In this regard, performance of duties as per devised instructions and laws formulated by the Election Commission will be ensured in all cases.

He said that steps will be taken under proactive policy to keep the province safe from the wave of terrorism and process of eliminating terrorists as well as their facilitators and miscreants will be accelerated. He said that protection of life and property of citizens along with elimination of crimes is the main component of his policy. He stressed that any delay in registration of cases in cases of dacoity, robbery and theft would be intolerable and priority measures would continue to provide justice and all possible relief to the victims of such crimes.

He said combing and intelligence-based operations will be expedited in vicinity of schools, colleges and hostels and dens of professional criminals to stamp out menace of drugs from the society.