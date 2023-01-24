SC seeks report from IGP on three cops’ mishandling case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday sought reply from Islamabad’s Inspector General of Police (IG) over a time-barred appeal, filed by the capital police in a case related to robbery in the house of a foreign diplomat.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah heard the appeal filed by Islamabad police against the decision of Federal Service Tribunal.

The Islamabad Police had challenged the verdict of Federal Service Tribunal, restoring three police personnel including Asif Ali, Lal Shahbaz and Tariq Mahmood allegedly involved in a robbery at the house of foreign diplomat in the federal capital.

The court took strong exception to the time-barred appeal filed by the Islamabad Police. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that the accused were involved in the robbery at a diplomat’s house while the stolen stuff was also recovered from them at which all were removed from service without conducting regular inquiry.

Later on, the chief justice observed that the Federal Service Tribunal when restored the accused, the Islamabad Police filed a time-barred appeal in the apex court. The chief justice questioned as to why the IG Islamabad did not conduct a regular inquiry against the accused police personnel.

Justice Ayesha A Malik, observed that the Islamabad police intentionally filed a time-barred application in the apex court. Justice Athar Minallah observed that IG Islamabad is required to submit a reply in this regard. On a court query, Deputy Attorney General told the court that at present all the three accused police personnel have been posted at Police Lines Headquarters, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the court directed IG Islamabad to submit within three days, report stating as to why the instant matter was mishandled by the Islamabad Police and why a time-barred appeal was filed against the verdict of Federal Service Tribunal, restoring these police personnel.

The three accused Asif Ali, Lal Shahbaz and Tariq Mahmood were dismissed from their services in the year 2017 for allegedly involved in the robbery case. Later on, the accused approached the Federal Service Tribunal for relief and the Tribunal restored them. The Islamabad Police however, instead of filing the appeal in due course of time, filed time-barred appeal against the Tribunal judgment.