Concert of powers against China

World has entered 2023 with Cold War 2.0. China is the prime target of hegemonic powers. Hence, it is anticipated that Cold War 2.0 will be intensified in 2023. Hegemonic powers have deigned multiple traditional and non-traditional tools like technological sanctions, cultural invasion, ideological wars, and malicious propaganda campaigns.

Though, these all tools are already in practices, but in 2023 the scope will be widened, and application will be more aggressive. They believe, a well-designed, well explained and well communicated lie worth more than 1000 facts. Following this philosophy, they coined terminologies like debt trap, violation of human rights, curbs on freedom of speech, and many more. Security policy of the US, China House in US, EU strategic policy etc. are already in place. They are substantiating these policies with generous funding.

However, despite such instruments, they will not be able to entangle China due to certain solid factors. First of all, China has entirely different philosophy of international relation. The guiding principles of Chinese philosophy are mutual respect, win-win cooperation and due respect to legitimate rights of security. China practices relation-based ideology, which is opposite to Western ideology of the interest-based relation. It provides space to China to rise in a peaceful way.

Second, China is deeply integrated in global system. China is major trading partner of more than 100 leading countries. China has also signed multiple free trade and economic partnership agreement. Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is biggest in the scope and now China is on way to sign a comprehensive investment agreement with EU. China is also emerging as new technology powerhouse.

Third, China has the ability to ignore provocations and observe patience. World has witnessed this ability in past. For example, China showed patience on the provocations in Hong Kong, Taiwan including other incidents.

Fourth, China is home to many global initiatives in the field of economy, security, and diplomacy. On economic front China is home to three biggest initiatives. First, China launched BRI to contribute and satisfy the economic and development needs of world. Owning to openness and inclusiveness in decision making and implementation it has become the largest economic, trade, connectivity, and investment program of human history with 150 members.

Second, Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank was introduced to achieve the goals of a people centric financial system, which must not be exploitative. It has become second largest global bank with 105 members after the World Bank.

Third, China International Import Expo (CIIE) was launched to show the world that China is ready to open its market for the world. CIIE has been designed in such a way that it will promote rule-base win-win cooperation and will create opportunities for the world. By doing so, China is on way to becoming the centre of global trade and ambit of global economy.

In term of security, President Xi launched Global Security Initiative comprising of four pillars. The four pillars of GSI, i.e. 1) common, 2) comprehensive, 3) cooperative and 4) sustainable security have all the elements and instruments, which can help world to combat new security challenges and secure sustainable peace. Four pillars of GSI represent the desires of weak and less developed countries. As, the existing model of security is based on the alliances, cold war mentality and hegemonic aspirations.

On diplomacy front, China is home to Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). SCO is a partnership-based organization, which gives equal respect to every member.

From the above discussion, we can infer two conclusions. First, Cold War 2.0 against China will not be successful because China is deeply integrated in global system. Any attempt to destabilize China would be an attempt to destabilize global system. Second, if opponents continue to pursue the goal of Cold War 2.0, they will meet with failure. They need to understand China is not USSR.