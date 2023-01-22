 
Sunday January 22, 2023
Peshawar

Case lodged against cop

By Bureau report
January 22, 2023

PESHAWAR: A departmental inquiry is being conducted against moharrir of Faqirabad Police Station after lodging a criminal case for irregularities in the case of property vehicles.

An official confirmed that the case had been registered against the moharrar and his deputy a few days ago while departmental inquiry has also been initiated after case property vehicles including auto-rickshaws that were found missing.

