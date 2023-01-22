Youth burnt to death in house fire

LAHORE : A 25-year-old youth was killed when a fire broke out in a house near Valencia Roundabout in Amirpura area on Saturday.
The fire broke out in a room of the house in which the youth identified as Shahryar Asim died on the spot. Rescue teams brought the fire under control, but the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.
Man injured over old enmity: A 32-year-old man was shot and injured by two persons in the limits of Baghbanpura police on Saturday. An old enmity was said to be the cause of the incident. The victim was identified as Hasnain. Two armed bike riders approached the victim and shot and injured him. The attackers rode away from the scene.
Man found dead: A 35-year-old man was found dead near Joray Pul in the limits of North Cantt police on Saturday. Police claimed that the man identified as Ikram might have died of drug overdose. His body was handed over to the heirs.
