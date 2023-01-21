Permanent warrants issued for co-accused in Axact case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Friday issued permanent arrest warrants for Nigel Brian Rebello, a co-accused in the Axact fake degrees case.

The court also summoned Shoaib Shaikh for arguments in the case. IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard appeals of Shoaib Shaikh and other accused against their conviction in the case. The convict, Shoaib Shaikh, appeared before the court along with his lawyers. His counsel, Latif Khosa, requested the court to hear the case of his client along with that of the absconder.

“If the accused is abroad, summon him through the embassy or issue his red warrants,” he advised.

The CJ adjourned the case until February 17.