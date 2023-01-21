Education quotas

The term ‘quota system’ in education describes how some oppressed groups such as those from lower-income families, rural locations or particular ethnic or religious backgrounds have seats in educational institutions set aside for them. The quota system aims to promote diversity and inclusiveness within educational institutions as well as to expand access to education for underprivileged groups. But there are some disadvantages to the quota system as well.

One of the primary complaints is that it limits possibilities for non-quota students based. Furthermore quota students might not be sufficiently prepared for the level of instruction they are getting and can experience bias from non-quota students. Additionally, improper implementation can result in major problems like corruption, nepotism and a lack of meritocracy.

Subhana Jamil

Bhimber