Leaders blame PTI for rising incidents of terrorism in KP

SWABI: The leaders of various political parties at a grand peace rally here on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed to adopt policy to counter the new wave of terrorism and its policy-makers and leaders were responsible for increasing incidents of terrorism.

The leaders of Awami National Party (ANP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), National Democratic Movement (NDM) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) participated in the march.

The participants vowed to collectively work for peace and counter the fresh wave of terrorism, protecting their lives, property and younger generation.

“We had already said it and repeat it here that Pakhtuns have been targeted under a conspiracy to divide them and keep them backward,” said Manzoor Pashteen, adding: “The parliament has no authority in the country and there is lawlessness everywhere.”

Sardar Babak of ANP, in his speech, said that they believed in non-violence philosophy of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and signed peace agreements with militants for peace but they violated and started increasing their influence through brutal tactics. “Abdul Ghaffar Khan had spent 40 precious years of his life in prison, not asking for votes from the Pakhtuns, but fighting for their rights.” “We had said it before and we are still saying that the PTI government during its ruling had failed on all fronts,” said Maulana Ali of JUIF.

Senator Mushtaq of JI said that it was the responsibility of the government to ensure the protection of life and property of the people according to the Constitution.

“We call the killing of Pathans a terrorism. Our army budget is over Rs1000, the budget of the judiciary is 900 billion and the budget of the police is Rs10 billion. And these institutions should play their role to ensure peace,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Khan.

Liaqat Shabab of PPP said that PTI was responsible for the entire mess in KP.

“The people of Waziristan taught us how to fight for peace,” said Bushra Gohar. “Pakhtuns are now united and ready to render sacrifices for peace.” Meanwhile, the Swabi-Jehangira, Swabi-Mardan, Swabi-Topi and Swabi-Maneri roads remained closed for over five hours due to the rally.