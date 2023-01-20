PAC refuses to examine NHCD audit report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Noor Alam Khan expressed annoyance with the National Heritage and Culture Division (NHCD) for not holding the Departmental Accounting Committee (DAC) meeting and refused to examine the audit report of the Division and adjourned the meeting.

The Public Accounts Committee had sought the details of the officers posted in the same position for 3 years in all the Ministries and Divisions and also asked for details about the officers working on grade 18 and 19 posts on additional charge bases.

The meeting of the PAC was held to examine the audit report of the NHCD for 2019-20 but the committee refused to examine the report as the Division failed to hold DAC prior meetings since 2021.

Expressing strong annoyance over the non-holding of the Departmental Accounting Committee meetings, the PAC decided to send notice of displeasure to all secretaries of the NHCD. Noor Alam expressed annoyance at sending the deputy secretaries of the ministry to the Committee meeting and instructed not to bring any officer below the rank of Joint Secretary to attend the PAC.